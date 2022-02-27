Russia vs Ukraine explained in simple naija terms

Russia is like the Leader of Aye Confraternity in a Town.

Everybody know Russia as ‘number one’ of that cult and nobody goes against.

Ukraine wan join cult and Ukraine dey stay the same compound with Russia. Instead of Ukraine to join the Aye cult wey Russia take be the number one, Ukraine say na Eiye (NATO) he wan join.

And you know say Aye and Eiye nor dey agree. And nor be say the Leaders of Eiye dey stay near you. Eiye ‘number one’ dey faraway America – 10,000 miles away.

If you wan even join cult, you go look for the one wey dey dominate for your Area. Nor be say you go carry your clear eye go join cult wey dem nor wan hear e name for your Area. And na the same compound you and the Leader of the rival cult dey stay. You don die be that na.

E nor get how you nor go take collect from Russia. Because now, Russia(Aye) dey believe say na you naim Eiye wan take enter them.

Before Eiye members go mobilize come rescue you from Aye hand, you go surely don collect.

Russian vs Ukrainian war explained in simple naija way.

I pray the war stops now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...