Russia Sentences American Basketballer Brittney Griner to 9 Years in Prison, Joe Biden Calls it “Unacceptable”

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of jail time and a fine of 1 million rubles, about $16,400, by a Russian court.

Recall that she was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport after vape cartridges allegedly containing hash oil were found during her baggage search. According to ESPN, she was charged with illegal crossing of a customs border with illegal narcotics, and could face up to 10 years in prison.

In her letter shared on July 4th, America’s important day, she begged the US to intervene in her case, saying: “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” the letter reads. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.” Read more about that here.

Now she has been sentenced and President Joe Biden has reacted to the shocking news.

According to CNN, he called the sentence “unacceptable.”

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates,” Biden said in a statement.

He continued, “My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

