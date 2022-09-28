Russia claims win in ‘sham’ referendums in occupied Ukraine

Four so-called referendums have ended in Russian-held regions of Ukraine – votes which Moscow may use as grounds to annex more territory.

Moscow-installed officials in the regions are now claiming almost total support among those who took part in the disputed votes on joining Russia.

The polls were denounced as a sham by Ukraine’s government and its allies around the world.

In the absence of international recognition, the process was not monitored independently, BBC writes.

The votes were held in the breakaway eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ballots in Russian-occupied parts of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were also organised.

Refugees scattered across Russia were also able to vote at dozens of polling stations, including in Crimea, a southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Up to four million people were asked to vote in the war-torn regions, which make up about 15% of Ukraine’s territory.

News agencies run by the pro-Kremlin administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk are reporting that up to 99.23% of people voted in favour of joining Russia – a high percentage that would be unusual in a vote of this nature.

There is speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce the four regions’ annexation in a speech to a joint session of Russia’s parliament on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “brutally violating the UN statute” by trying to annex territories seized by force.

“This farce in the occupied territory cannot even be called an imitation of referendums,” he said on Tuesday night.

The president added that it was “a very cynical attempt to force men in the occupied territory of Ukraine to mobilise into the Russian army in order to send them to fight against their own homeland!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...