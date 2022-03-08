Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Says Her Family Has Been Receiving to ‘Death Wishes’

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina shared a series of tweets Monday, during which she noted how she’s been “harassed on a daily basis” and received death threats.

“It’s very important to understand the difference between name calling and ‘telling one’s truth.’ It’s even more important when you have a platform and a network to share your ‘truths’ with millions of people,” she wrote, per Complex. “It requires a certain level of responsibility.”

This comes after she called out Skip Bayless for criticizing Russell on his show and blocking her on Twitter.

“When I’m being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I’m having obscenities and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you’re expressing your ‘truth,’ it’s hard for me to get on board with that,” Nina wrote.

“I don’t do the things that I do to receive attention, to get clicks, or for show,” she continued. “This is not a game to me. Basketball is a game. This is my life, my children’s lives, and my families’ life. Shaming anyone for any reason is never the answer.”

Responding to his wife’s posts, Russell Westbrook said:

“I 100% stand behind my wife and… it’s not just about this yea. Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”

Watch him:

Russell Westbrook on criticism sparking a response from his wife: "She's reached a point and my family has reached a point where it's really weighing on them and it's very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all…" pic.twitter.com/1CyoOh9DyR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2022

Russell Westbrook continues to explain what he and his family have gone through regarding criticism in his first year with the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/YH629V3IRG — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2022

