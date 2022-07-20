Runtown’s Baby Mama, Selena Leath Calls Out Nigerian Blogs for Reporting Son is Partially Blind

Selena Leath has called out Nigerian blogs for incorrectly reporting that her son with singer Runtown, has become partially blind.

The model took to her Instagram stories to complain about her phone blowing up after she shared photos of her son with one swollen eye.

Leath had disclosed earlier that they had to rush to the ER, after Zamar fell and injured himself in the eye and had captioned one of the photos, “my poor baby can’t see SMH.”

She however noticed that the story on her son’s accident suddenly started seeing a spike in the views and believed this was a result of reporting by Nigerian blogs.

Leath faulted the blogs for making up an absolutely untrue story about her son’s sight as she shared several screenshots of articles from blogs who had reported the boy had become partially blind.

