Runtown Releases Fifth Studio Project, “$IGNS”

Widely acclaimed and super-talented artist, Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown, is set to re-introduce himself with his most anticipated fifth studio album titled “$IGNS”.

Since his foray into the music industry in 2007, the multi-talented award-winning artist who already has in his kitty, an array of mind-blowing songs over the years, has constantly shown his musical prowess and creativity in songwriting and music production.

With hit songs like “Mad Over You”, “Lagos to Kampala” featuring starboy,Wizkid and many other groundbreaking hits, the head of soundgod entertainment is one of the most talented singers in the industry.

Singing in English language and pidgin, the album is home to fourteen sterling songs, written and partly produced by Runtown himself, and tells the gifted artist’s story — of life choices, decisions, his musical experiences and everything else in-between. With the recent release of his single “Things I Know”, produced by the talented Akatche — the Afro-fusion genius came back, like he never left with his signature sound taking over the electronic and social media platforms. Other tracks on the “$IGNS” album are ‘Fences’, ‘Sinner man’ and many more.

“$IGNS” by Runtown Is out today, Friday, December 16, 2022 on all digital platforms.

