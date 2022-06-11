Running Mates: Atiku, Tinubu weigh options as camps push for contenders

This is just as various camps in the two leading political parties in the country have intensified their push for the selection of contenders in their caucuses for the position of vice president.

With the conclusion of the primaries of the two political parties, attention has since been shifted to the selection of running mates of the two political juggernauts.

The choice of the running mates, analysts say, will determine the victory or otherwise of the two candidates in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Stressing this point, an associate professor of Political Sociology, University of Abuja, Dr Abubakar Umar Kari, said, “A lot depends on their choices of running mates and the ability or luck in securing the support and cooperation of key individuals and groups who are quite unhappy with the outcome of the primaries.”

The search for the running mates is being carried out by the leadership of the two political parties and governors, who are the strongest bloc in the two political parties.

Credible sources in both parties said serving governors were being considered for the positions.

Reports have it that they have up till June 17 to submit their nominations to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP’s NWC, govs divided over Wike, Okowa, Udom

It was gathered that there is a sharp crack in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP over the choice of a running mate.

Earlier, it was reported that Atiku was considering the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for the position. But the indication of interest by the Rivers State governor, Nysom Wike, who came second in the primary, has been causing ripples in the party.

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, is also being promoted by another camp in the party.

A member of one of the PDP’s organs said Wike’s entry into the race had created cracks in the NWC and the party’s Governors Forum.

“Except for the national chairman, almost all members of the NWC want Wike to be considered for the position because of the role he played in the sustenance of the party.

“A similar scenario is playing out among the 13 governors of our party. Wike has six or seven governors supporting him,” he said.

Another source said a committee of elders had been constituted to assist in the selection.