Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

Denmark teenager Holger Rune stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final to claim his first ATP Masters title.

The 19-year-old denied Djokovic’s hopes of a record-extending seventh Paris title with a 3-6 6-3 7-5 win to become the youngest winner of the tournament since Boris Becker in 1986.

The victory will lift Rune into the top 10 for the first time when the new world rankings are published on Monday.

World number seven Djokovic broke for a 3-1 lead in the opening set but Rune broke early in the second to then take it to a deciding set.

The Dane also recovered from being 3-1 down in the third before breaking for 6-5 to serve for the match.

He saved six break points against the Serb in the final game before securing the title after two hours and 34 minutes.

As well as Djokovic, Rune beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final.

“You’re one of my favourite players, I’ve watched you since you were a kid,” Rune told Djokovic after winning his first Masters title.

“It’s a pleasure to share the court with you.

“I really enjoyed my time at the tournament here and I can’t wait to be back here next year.”

