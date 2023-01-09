Rundown Celebrates 5th Studio Album, “$igns” at Ghana’s All-Black Party: Photos

Exceptional singer/songwriter, Runtown who recently released his fifth body of work, “$IGNS” ushered in the new year in grand style by treating his fellow celebrities and fans alike to an unforgettable night of music, laughter and all-round entertainment at his ALL BLACK PARTY on January 2, 2023.

Hosted at the Twist Nightclub, Ghana, the talented Afropop artist was in good company with the likes of Sarkodie, among other celebrities and his fans in attendance.

Runtown, who recently released one of his hit singles, “Things I know”, last year, off his newest project went on a music hiatus but returned with a massive body of work to which the Dj of the night — Dj Mic Smith, jammed all his songs and had everyone in attendance, singing along.

The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner who has had an incredible run in the music industry, putting out innumerable chart-topping hits, thereby living up to his nickname “Soundgod”, is definitely back to stay.

See photos from the event below:

