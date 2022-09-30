Run for the Coal City: Amstel Malta Ultra announces October 1 date for Enugu Marathon

Amstel Malta Ultra, in conjunction with the Enugu State Ministry for Youth and Sports has announced the commencement of registration for the 20km Enugu Marathon, scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

This announcement, which was made at the Marathon press briefing held at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Saturday, symbolises the launch of the 3-week long Ultra Fitness Fiesta organised by Amstel Malta Ultra.

“The Enugu Marathon will symbolically be the crescendo of our Ultra Fitness Fiesta initiative, while serving as a springboard for many Nigerians – especially those in eastern Nigeria – to adopt fitness as a lifestyle. Research has proven that a lot of non-communicable diseases can be prevented with adequate physical activity. With that understanding, we have made it one of the missions of Amstel Malta Ultra to constantly inspire Nigerians to stay active and fit,” said Funso Ayeni, Head of Trade Marketing, Nigerian Breweries PLC.

“The selection of the Coal City of Enugu for this novel event was a straightforward decision as the state is renowned for its passion for fitness,sports and youth development. We also acknowledge the support of the Enugu State Government through the Enugu State Ministry for Youth and Sports, as your commitment to service and citizenry value all but assures the success of the race. Though this is the maiden edition of the Ultra Fitness Fiesta, we hope to deepen our involvement in local sporting activities such that races like this become a staple in Nigeria’s annual sporting calendar,” Ayeni concluded.

Male and female first-place winners in the 20km race will be rewarded with cash prizes of N500,000; second-place winners will receive N250,000, while third-place finalist get N150,000. There will also be consolation cash prizes for fourth to tenth-place finishers.

Registration for the marathon is free and open to everyone. Interested participants are encouraged to visit www.naijamarathon.com to register. Physical registration points are also available at Okpara Square and the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Ngwo-Asaa.

Building up to the Enugu Marathon, the Michael Okpara Square played host to fitness enthusiasts at the workout event organised by Amstel Malta Ultra on the 24th of September 2022. This fitness activity will also be scaled on 08 October 2022 at the aforementioned venue.All events are completely free to attend and will be graced by celebrities and fitness enthusiasts including Amstel Malta brand ambassador and actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; former BBNaija participant, Adeoluwa “Saga” Okusaga, and fitness trainer, Sandra Okeke (SOfit).

