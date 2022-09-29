Ruger Shades Kizz Daniel as He Arrives Tanzania

Mavin signee, Ruger directed a well aimed shade at his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel.

The ‘girlfriend’ singer who is billed for a performance in Tanzania on October 1, announced his arrival in the country with a tweet and a subtle shade.

Making reference to Kizz Daniel’s tine in the country, Ruger wrote, “Tanzania!!! I’m here and I didn’t forget my bags. See you October 1st.”

TANZANIA 🇹🇿 !!!! I’m here and i didn’t forget my bags . See you October 1st ❤️ — da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴‍☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) September 28, 2022

Recall that a few months back, Kizz Daniel had refused to perform at a scheduled concert in Tanzania because his bags did not arrive. The singer was then picked up by the police and questioned before he was granted bail after agreeing to reschedule his performance.

