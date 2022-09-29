Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ruger Shades Kizz Daniel as He Arrives Tanzania

Mavin signee, Ruger directed a well aimed shade at his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel.

The ‘girlfriend’ singer who is billed for a performance in Tanzania on October 1, announced his arrival in the country with a tweet and a subtle shade.

Making reference to Kizz Daniel’s tine in the country, Ruger wrote, “Tanzania!!! I’m here and I didn’t forget my bags. See you October 1st.”

Recall that a few months back, Kizz Daniel had refused to perform at a scheduled concert in Tanzania because his bags did not arrive. The singer was then picked up by the police and questioned before he was granted bail after agreeing to reschedule his performance.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: