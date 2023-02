Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.

The singer and Jonzing World signee announced his first ever headline European tour which is set to kick off in April

Taking to hos Instagram on Tuesday, February, Ruger posted a flyer showing dates and venue for his ‘Ruger’ tour whole sharing that tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, February 14.

