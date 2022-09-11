Rudiger on target as Madrid beat Mallorca 4-1

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca at the Bernabeu and maintain their 100% winning start to the season.

Mallorca took the lead against the run of play when Vedat Muriqi headed in at the back post from Lee Kang-in’s cross.

But Los Blancos, missing the talismanic skipper Karim Benzema, equalised in first-half injury-time through Federico Valverde’s fine strike from the edge of the area.

Vinicius Jr put them ahead with a calm finish after a run from Rodrygo, who scored a superb individual goal, before Antonio Rudiger volleyed in a fourth.

That strike, in the third minute of stoppage time, was the first goal for the Germany defender since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer following the end of his Chelsea contract.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to the top of the log after collecting 15 points from their opening five matches.

