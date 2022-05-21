RS Berkane down Pirates in Uyo to win CAF Confederations Cup

It was not the best of home coming for Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah as Orlando Pirates lost on penalties to Morocco’s RS Berkane in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

After 120 minutes ended 1-1, Berkane emerged 5-4 winners in the penalty shootout.

Orlando Pirates have now suffered their second defeat in the final of the Confederation Cup after losing out in the 2015 edition.

For Berkane it is their second Confederation Cup title since landing their first in 2020.

Following a goalless 90 minutes, Berkane opened the scoring six minutes into extra-time after Youssef El-Fahli converted from the penalty spot.

But three minutes before the end of the game Orlando Pirates equalized thanks to Thembinkosi Lorch, whose tame effort managed to roll into the bottom corner.

But in the shootout, Orlando Pirates scorer Lorch turned villain as he lost his side’s second spot kick while Berkane converted all their five attempts to emerge victorious.

