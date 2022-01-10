Royal Hair Boss, Steve Thompson Announces Crash of 5-Month-old Marriage to Sandra Iheuwa

Steve Thompson has announced that he is done with his 5-month-old marriage to Sandra Iheuwa.

The Royal Hair boss took to his social media pages to level a number of accusations at his formerly US-based wife who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

Steve Thompson stated that Sandra who is one of Ubi Franklin’s Baby mamas, dies everything for clout including getting married.

He noted that her only concern is social media, gossipping and fighting folks and he is done with that life and lamented spending N45 million on a wedding to someone he doesn’t know.

Thompson whose marriage to Sandra is his second shot at matrimony has revealed that he is done with that for now and will only focus on his business.





