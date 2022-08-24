Rotational number plates illegal – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered an immediate investigation into the case of a video circulating on the social media which displayed a vehicle with rotational number plates.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the vehicle number plate on display was: KUJ-304BV, while its opposite side when automatically flipped carried a number tagged presidency registered 01B-266FG.

He quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as ordering a full investigation into the trending video.

Biu said that FRSC does not produce a number plate with such double features, adding that only one number could be assigned to one vehicle and its owner at the same time

“FRSC recently placed a public notice on the mainstream media dissuading Nigerians and the motoring public from according regards to vehicles with unauthorized number plates.

“The users are not duly registered and are often with sinister motives,” he said.

The Acting Corps Marshal urged the public to shun the video and urged the media to dissuade Nigerians from replicating same, stressing that it was a criminal act.

