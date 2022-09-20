Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

“Rot in Hell,” BBNaija’s Saskay Says as She Alleges Death Threats

Saskay is done being at the receiving end of malicious folks and under constant harassment.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate took her vexation to Twitter, where she alleged that she’s been constantly harassed and receiving death Threats from a certain fanbase.

Saskay who was caught in-between the Emmanuel/ Liquorose drama during the BBNaija reunion for her set, wrote,

“Death threats and continuous harassments over lies and a narrative that doesn’t hold water? Rot in hell please .”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: