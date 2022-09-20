“Rot in Hell,” BBNaija’s Saskay Says as She Alleges Death Threats

Saskay is done being at the receiving end of malicious folks and under constant harassment.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate took her vexation to Twitter, where she alleged that she’s been constantly harassed and receiving death Threats from a certain fanbase.

Saskay who was caught in-between the Emmanuel/ Liquorose drama during the BBNaija reunion for her set, wrote,

“Death threats and continuous harassments over lies and a narrative that doesn’t hold water? Rot in hell please .”

Death threats and continuous harassments over lies and a narrative that doesn’t even hold water?

Smh

Rot in hell please 😘 — Saskay (@OfficialSaskay) September 18, 2022

