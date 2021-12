Olakunle Churchill is a year older today, December 27 ,2021 and his wife, Rosy Meurer is over the moon.

The actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband and noted that the secret to having a happy marriage is having a husband like hers.

In her beautiful tribute to Churchill, Rosy Meurer gave glowing remarks about her man and noted that she was grateful to spend another year loving him.

She offered prayers for her man as she wished him a very happy birthday.

