Rosy Meurer is raising the wife material bar real high for other women out there.

The actress and mother of one who is married to Olakunle Churchill has revealed that there’s nothing she will not learn or do to please her man.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a video of herself pounding yam and cooking Ofe Nsala soup for the enjoyment of her man. She captioned the clip,

“Better pounded yam and Ofe Nsala soup for Oko mi. Nothing wey I no go learn to please this man.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...