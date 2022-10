Rosy Meurer is all the way up in her feelings when it comes to speaking on her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

The actress and mother of one, shared new loved up photos of herself and her man at Landmark beach, where she gushed about their love.

Taking to Instagram, Meurer noted that their lobe story is her favourite fairytale of all. She wrote:

“My favorite fairytale is our love story ❤️”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...