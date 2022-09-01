Rosmah Mansor, wife of Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak, convicted of corruption

The wife of ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of soliciting and receiving bribes.

Rosmah Mansor had previously pleaded not guilty to three charges totalling 194m ringgit ($43m; £37m) linked to a solar energy project in Sarawak.

But on Thursday a High Court judge found the former first lady guilty on those charges.

The judgment comes days after her husband Najib began serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption.

Rosmah still faces 17 other charges of money laundering and tax evasion. She has pled not guilty to these charges.

The 70-year-old is known for her love of luxury goods and jewellery. When Malaysian police raided the couple’s properties in 2018, they found a $1.6m gold and diamond necklace, 14 tiaras and 272 Hermes bags.

Prosecutors claimed Rosmah had sought a bribe of 187.5m ringgit and received 6.5m ringgit from an official of a company that won the bid for the solar energy project, which was worth 1.25bn ringgit, BBC writes.

Her legal team had filed a last-ditch application on Wednesday to get the presiding judge recused. They argued that an alleged leaked document which stated that her guilty verdict had been decided ahead of time had left her with no faith in the judge’s ability to hear the case fairly.

But judge Zaini Mazlan dismissed the recusal application, saying the prosecution had proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...