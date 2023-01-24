Ronaldo’s ex-manager, Santos, gets top job

The Polish Football Association have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s former manager, Fernando Santos, as their new national team head coach.

Santos was unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday, having left his role as Portugal’s coach after their shock quarter-final elimination against Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that the 68-year-old coached Ronaldo during his eight-year stint as the coach of Portugal’s national team.

Speaking after his unveiling, Santos said: “It is an honour for us because we are talking about a great country.

“Poland is a great country with an extremely rich history and culture.”

