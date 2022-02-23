Ronaldo v Messi: Fred makes interesting pick on greatest ever player

Manchester United midfielder, Fred, has admitted that he used to choose Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi over his teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the past, but has changed his mind now.

The Brazilian international says he has been tempted to change his stance after sharing the dressing room with Ronaldo at Man United.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has sparked debate among fans, pundits and players over the years.

Some have even changed their minds about who is the better of the two and Fred is among them.

Fred told TNT Sports Brasil: “I used to say Messi [is the best player], it’s a style that I enjoy more. But after playing with Cristiano, I can see closely the amount of work that he puts into every aspect of his football life. On the pitch, he’s always in the right place at the right time. He’s the player with the highest ability to turn a game around I’ve ever seen. I choose him now [over Lionel Messi].”

“He’s [Cristiano Ronaldo] an exceptional guy, on and off the pitch. Every day he’s working to get even better and that’s important as an inspiration to all of us, especially the young players. He’s a role model,” he added.

