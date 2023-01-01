Ronaldo tops football rich list [Top 10]

Saudi Arabian league side Al Nassr on Friday completed the signing of former Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, making him the highest earning player in the world.
Ronaldo was a free agent for just over a month after his contract with Man United was terminated in November.
Once ad revenue is included, the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon striker is now the best-paid athlete on the planet.
CBS Sports reports that the entire volume of Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr would earn the Portuguese €216m a year.
This by far cannot be measured with the €75m per season of Paris Saint-Germain stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar’s €70m.
Here is list of top ten highest earners after Ronaldo’s bumper deal:
10 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – $29m
9 Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) – $30m
8 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – $31m
7 Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) – $35m
6 Erling Haaland (Man City) – $39m
5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – $53m
4 Neymar (PSG) – $87m
3 Lionel Messi (PSG) – $110m
2 Kylian Mbappé (PSG) $128m
1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) $214m