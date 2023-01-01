Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ronaldo tops football rich list [Top 10]

Sports

Saudi Arabian league side Al Nassr on Friday completed the signing of former Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, making him the highest earning player in the world.

Ronaldo was a free agent for just over a month after his contract with Man United was terminated in November.

Once ad revenue is included, the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon striker is now the best-paid athlete on the planet.

CBS Sports reports that the entire volume of Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr would earn the Portuguese €216m a year.

This by far cannot be measured with the €75m per season of Paris Saint-Germain stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar’s €70m.

Here is list of top ten highest earners after Ronaldo’s bumper deal:

10 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – $29m

9 Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) – $30m

8 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – $31m

7 Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) – $35m

6 Erling Haaland (Man City) – $39m

5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – $53m

4 Neymar (PSG) – $87m

3 Lionel Messi (PSG) – $110m

2 Kylian Mbappé (PSG) $128m

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) $214m

Latest

Politics

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi...
Politics

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of...
News

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

0
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor...
News

Prayers, fanfare as Nigerians usher in 2023

0
With prayers, fireworks and loud cheers, Nigerians stepped into...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi...
Politics

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of...
News

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

0
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor...
News

Prayers, fanfare as Nigerians usher in 2023

0
With prayers, fireworks and loud cheers, Nigerians stepped into...
News

Fireworks and light shows ring in 2023 from around the world [Photos]

0
Cities across the globe are welcoming 2023 with large...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi yesterday attended the Crossover night at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra State. According to a...
Read more

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, have entered an agreement to jointly provide potable water for their...
Read more

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

Emmanuel Offor -
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche has prophesied a new dawn for the country. The cleric who released the 2023...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: