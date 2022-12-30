Search
Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year.

He says he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country”.

Al Nassr – nine-time Saudi Pro League champions – described the signing as “history in the making”.

The club said it would “inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves”.

Ronaldo, who scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United, left Juventus to rejoin the Old Trafford club in August 2021 – 11 years after he departed to join Real Madrid.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United but his immediate exit was “mutually agreed”.

Ronaldo recently returned from playing for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, where he made history by becoming the first man to score at five different Fifa World Cups with his strike in his side’s opening win against Ghana.

