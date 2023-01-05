Search
Ronaldo risks FIFA wrath with Al-Nassr debut

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo could go ahead and make his Al Nassr debut on Thursday, despite being banned in a decision backed by FIFA.

Before Ronaldo’s contract was terminated by Manchester United, he was handed a two-match suspension by the English FA.

The 37-year-old was also fined £50,000 fine, for slapping a 14-year-old autistic boy’s phone out of his hand after a 1-0 defeat to Everton on April 9, for which he was also cautioned by police.

Al Nassr is desperate for Ronaldo to make his debut as soon as possible, following his grand unveiling on Tuesday.

The Mail reports there is a “15 per cent chance” Ronaldo will play when Al-Nassr welcomes Al-Taee to Mrsool Park in the Saudi Pro League.

Manager Rudi Garcia is expected to name his starting XI and substitutes one hour before kick-off which will confirm whether the “intense last-minute talks” have led to Ronaldo being involved in front of a sell-out crowd.

Despite the FA in England being the authority which issued Ronaldo with his two-match ban, the suspension must be adhered to worldwide due to FIFA rules.

If Ronaldo ignores his ban, he would land himself in further hot water and potentially face even stronger punishment.

