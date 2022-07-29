Ronaldo replies Atletico Madrid fans mocking him on Instagram

Footie ace Cristiano Ronaldo has laughed off the fans of Atletico Madrid who this week warned the club against signing him.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star was heavily linked with a move back to the Spain capital last week as he reportedly sought to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo was active on social media Friday morning, where he reacted to the various reports surrounding his future at Manchester United.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner has already hit out at stories that claimed he was insistent on forcing through a move away from Old Trafford upon his return to the club this week.

The Portugal international then replied an Instagram post where fans of the Atletico Madrid vehemently kicked against his arrival with laughter emojis.

Atletico Madrid’s Instagram handle posted the fans holding up a banner reading “CR7 NOT WELCOME” during their pre-season friendly at Numancia, and Ronaldo replied with laughter.”

Ronaldo is presently at Old Trafford trying to force an exit from the club one year after sensationally rejoining from Juventus.

It however remains an uphill task for the Portuguese as the Red Devils insist he is not for sale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...