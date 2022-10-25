Ronaldo rejoins Man United first team after talks with Ten Hag

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been allowed to rejoin first-team training.

This follows clear-the-air talks with manager Erik ten Hag on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo took part in a session with the rest of the squad at Carrington.

The 37-year-old is now in contention to play against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Portugal captain was dropped from the squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and made to train on his own.

Reports claim the five-time ballon d’Or winner was fined as a punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving the stadium before full-time.

Ronaldo was pictured driving into Carrington on Tuesday morning and again in the first-team training session.

The squad were given two days off after the Chelsea game so this is the first time Ten Hag and Ronaldo have seen each other since the punishment was meted out.

