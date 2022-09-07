Ronaldo ready to start – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has said Cristiano Ronaldo is “ready to start” in the majority of their games this season.

After intense transfer speculation linking him with a summer exit at Old Trafford, Ronaldo has found himself starting games from the bench.

However, Ten Hag believes the 37-year-old is now fully match fit and ready to start regularly for the Red Devils.

Speaking ahead of a Europa League group stage opener against Real Sociedad, Ten Hag said: “He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford, then not since, but he is ready to start.

“Of course [he can start for the majority of games].”

The Red Devils take on Spaniards Real Sociedad in their opening game of the Europa League on Thursday.

