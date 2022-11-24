Ronaldo on target as Portugal beat Ghana 3-2

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five Fifa World Cups as Portugal began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ghana.

Ronaldo was playing for the first time since his controversial television interview last week and his subsequent release by Manchester United following the comments.

And the 37-year-old scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, firing in after being tripped in the box by Ghana’s Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana improved in the second period as Mohammed Kudus drilled narrowly wide of the far post and got their reward when Andre Ayew equalised from close range.

But Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to seal the points – Joao Felix converting a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on.

Osman Bukhari headed in a late consolation for Ghana and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Victory means Portugal top Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

