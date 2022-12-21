Ronaldo, Mendy make World Cup Worst XI

These aren’t great times for Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to command the headlines for unsavoury reasons.

After suffering the ignominy of being dropped to the bench at the Mundial, he 37-year-old has now made another unwanted list after he was listed in the World Cup Worst XI.

Ronaldo is not the only high-profile player on the list, as he is joined by Chelsea’s Senegalese goalkeeper Edourd Mendy.

Ronaldo scored only one goal – from the spot – before he was dropped to the bench by head coach Fernando Santos for their round of 16 clash with Switzerland and their shock quarter-final defeat to Morocco.

The former Manchester United star reportedly threatened to quit the Portuguese camp during a heated meeting with Santos after he found out he had been axed for the Switzerland game, although this was quickly denied by the country’s FA and the player.

And Ronaldo’s misery has been compounded by being chosen by statistics provider Sofascore as part of their worst team of the World Cup.

The worst XI team is based on Sofascore’s rating, which gives each player a score out of 10 for their performances at the tournament. To be included, players had to have made a minimum of four appearances in Qatar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...