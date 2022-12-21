Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ronaldo, Mendy make World Cup Worst XI

Sports

These aren’t great times for Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to command the headlines for unsavoury reasons.

After suffering the ignominy of being dropped to the bench at the Mundial, he 37-year-old has now made another unwanted list after he was listed in the World Cup Worst XI.

Ronaldo is not the only high-profile player on the list, as he is joined by Chelsea’s Senegalese goalkeeper Edourd Mendy.

Ronaldo scored only one goal – from the spot – before he was dropped to the bench by head coach Fernando Santos for their round of 16 clash with Switzerland and their shock quarter-final defeat to Morocco.

The former Manchester United star reportedly threatened to quit the Portuguese camp during a heated meeting with Santos after he found out he had been axed for the Switzerland game, although this was quickly denied by the country’s FA and the player.

And Ronaldo’s misery has been compounded by being chosen by statistics provider Sofascore as part of their worst team of the World Cup.

The worst XI team is based on Sofascore’s rating, which gives each player a score out of 10 for their performances at the tournament. To be included, players had to have made a minimum of four appearances in Qatar.

Latest

News

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

0
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended...
Politics

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both...
Politics

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

0
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it...
News

2023: INEC inks deal for 100,000 vehicles

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

0
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended...
Politics

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both...
Politics

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

0
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it...
News

2023: INEC inks deal for 100,000 vehicles

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an...
News

Emefiele: No Nigerian should be arrested by Court Order – Falana

0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on Tuesday faulted a...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

Emmanuel Offor -
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended 19 youths at a popular event centre for engaging in same-sex marriage. The youths in their...
Read more

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both the Christmas and New Year Day celebrations behind bars after his application for bail was...
Read more

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it is yet to decide on the move by its Director General, Doyin Okupe to resign...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: