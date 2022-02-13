Ronaldo Jr. follows father’s footsteps and signs for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his son Cristiano Junior follow in his illustrious footsteps at Manchester United, with the 11-year-old agreeing his first contract with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo Jr signed for Manchester United and is officially set to wear the iconic ‘Ronaldo 7’ jersey which his father has made legendary.

After spending two years in Juventus’ academy system while his father turned out for the Serie A giants, Cristiano Jr made a move to England in 2021.

He has been playing for United’s youth teams this season, with Nemanja Matic’s son among those that he has been training alongside.

However, it looks like history is set to repeat as Ronaldo Jr. does look like he is into the world of football.

The 11-year-old has played for Real Madrid and Juventus youth teams in the past and his performances in those leagues haven’t gone unnoticed. He is now set to be part of Manchester United’s youth team.

