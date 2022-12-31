Search
‘Ronaldo is finished at 38’ – Frank Edoho reacts to Al Nassr move

Sports

Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho has waded in on the debate that Al-Nassr’s new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo is finished at 38.

Frank, host of the Nigerian TV show, ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’, stated this in a tweet on his official handle while reacting to Al-Nassr’s signing of Ronaldo.

The Saudi Arabian club announced Ronaldo’s sensational transfer on Friday evening, revealing that he will wear his preferred no.7 shirt at Al-Nassr.

The Portugal captain, who will turn 38 in February, signed a contract until the summer of 2025, which will see him receive $175million per year.

Reacting to the development, Edoho, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, wrote: “Ronaldo is finished at 38. Tell me how many footballers are signed by a club for an astonishing €200 per season making him the highest paid footballer, at the ‘finished’ age of 38?

“Most people prefer hatred to common sense!”

