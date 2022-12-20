Search
Emmanuel Offor
Ronaldo having a ‘hard time’ after Messi wins World Cup

Sports

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is “having a hard time” accepting Argentina’s World Cup glory and the lack of interest of top clubs in him.

Marca reports that the 37-year-old is currently waiting in Dubai ahead of joining the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr still expects Ronaldo to join them ahead of the New Year.

Ronaldo is currently a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was torn up.

European football appears to have turned its back on the five-time Ballon d’Or, as they would be unable to afford his huge wage demands and status.

His outing at the 2022 World Cup has not helped either.

Coach Fernando Santos left Ronaldo out of his starting XIs to face Switzerland in the Round of 16. His replacement Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 win.

Ramos was again selected over Ronaldo for the quarter-final 1-0 defeat to Morocco, with the former United striker coming on as a second-half substitute in both matches.

On the other hand, Messi started and scored in every knockout stage of the competition, leading his country to World Cup glory.

Messi scored a brace against France in the final and also converted his kick during the penalty shoot-out, as they lifted the title after 36 years.

This has led to a lot of pundits and fans crowning him the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), as he has won everything there is in football, giving him an edge over his eternal rival Ronaldo.

