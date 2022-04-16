Ronaldo hat-trick fires United past battling Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in three Premier League games to boost Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League in a 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford Saturday.

The Portuguese superstar appeared to have put United in control when he scored twice in the opening 32 minutes.

However, appalling defending from the hosts either side of the interval allowed Norwich to equalise through Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki and for a while Dean Smith’s side looked the more likely winners.

But after Ralf Rangnick had abandoned his bold tactic of playing without a recognised ball-winner in midfield and replaced Paul Pogba with Juan Mata, Ronaldo drove a free-kick home off the inside of a post 14 minutes from time to secure victory.

