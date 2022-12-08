Ronaldo denies threatening to leave Portugal camp after being dropped

Cristiano Ronaldo says the Portuguese team is united amid reports that he threatened to leave the nation’s World Cup camp after he was dropped for their last match.

The former Real Madrid star who later came in as a substitute in their 6-1 last 16 victory over Switzerland, said the team is too united and can’t be broken by external forces.

“A group too united to be broken by external forces. A nation too brave to be intimidated by any adversary,” he said in a Thursday Facebook post.

“A team in the true sense of the word, that will fight for the dream until the end! Take a leap of faith with us! Come on, Portugal!”

Before his comment, the Portuguese Federation had debunked reports of Ronaldo threatening to leave their camp, describing them as untrue.

But their national FA has debunked this with an official statement in which they praised Ronaldo’s behaviour.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,” a statement read.

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

“Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

“Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.”

The 2016 Euro winners take on African team Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on Saturday for a place in the last four.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...