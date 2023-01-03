Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Romeo Miller Says He Has made Peace With His Dad Master P Following Online Beef

Celebrity

Romeo Miller has now made peace with his father, the legendary artist Master P.

Recall that their quarrel started last month after Miller blamed his father for his sister’s death, accusing his father of ignoring her struggles with mental health. Master P slammed his son and “this new generation of kids” for “blaming their parents for everything.”

Despite the sad exchange, Master P maintained that he loved his son and wanted to find a solution to their issues.

Now, posting on his Instagram, the singer captioned a photo of him and his dad, saying they’ve finally squashed their issues after having some “very hard conversations.”

“In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes,” he wrote. “Noah was mocked for building the boat, Jairus showed us that sometimes we have to be willing to walk through the dead places so that God could show us how he can use every situation, no one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus. My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines!”

He continued, “Me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides,” he continued. “The good, the bad, and the ugly. No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from. What a way to close the year!”

Master P also shared a similar message:

Latest

Sports

Thousands of mourners gather to pay respects to Pele [Photos]

0
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects...
Celebrity

Wiz Khalifa Reveals He Ruined His $10,000 Suit After Falling Into a Pool on New Year’s Eve

0
Wiz Khalifa has said that he ruined a very...
Lifestyle

Burna Boy Blames Everyone But Himself for His Failed Lagos Concert

0
Burna Boy has published an apology on his Instagram...
Sports

Football Game Suspended After Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field Mid-Game

0
Damar Hamlin suffered a shocking injury that prompted the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Thousands of mourners gather to pay respects to Pele [Photos]

0
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects...
Celebrity

Wiz Khalifa Reveals He Ruined His $10,000 Suit After Falling Into a Pool on New Year’s Eve

0
Wiz Khalifa has said that he ruined a very...
Lifestyle

Burna Boy Blames Everyone But Himself for His Failed Lagos Concert

0
Burna Boy has published an apology on his Instagram...
Sports

Football Game Suspended After Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field Mid-Game

0
Damar Hamlin suffered a shocking injury that prompted the...
Celebrity

OAP Simi Drey Ties the Knot with Fiancé

0
Simi Drey is a married woman as she has tied the knot with fiancé, Julian.
ADANNE
ADANNE
spot_imgspot_img

Thousands of mourners gather to pay respects to Pele [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former...
Read more

Wiz Khalifa Reveals He Ruined His $10,000 Suit After Falling Into a Pool on New Year’s Eve

ADANNE -
Wiz Khalifa has said that he ruined a very expensive suit when he fell into a pool on New Year's eve. The rapper shared this...
Read more

Burna Boy Blames Everyone But Himself for His Failed Lagos Concert

ADANNE -
Burna Boy has published an apology on his Instagram hours after his failed show in Lagos that angered everyone. In case you missed it: the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: