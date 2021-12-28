Romeo Beckham Signs £1.2 Million Deal With Puma

Romeo Beckham has become the richest of David and Victoria’s four kids after it was revealed that the professional footballer was paid £1.2million to become the new global face of Puma.

The 19-year-old announced he’d signed a long-term deal with the sports brand earlier this month.

Romeo is a budding footballer Romeo who is already following in his father’s footsteps playing for Fort Lauderdale CF, the reserve team of dad David’s Inter Miami club, which he part-owns.

According to sources, it is hoped Romeo will work with PUMA for years to come, mirroring David’s collaboration with Adidas, which lasted more than 20 years.

Before securing his new deal, Romeo was estimated to have a net worth of £3.7million ($5million), according to All Famous Birthday. It has not been confirmed how Romeo’s latest deal has affected his net worth.

Romeo’s younger siblings Cruz and Harper individually have an estimated net worth of £1.1million ($1.5million), while his older brother Brooklyn’s net worth is £7.4million ($10million), according to online reports.

