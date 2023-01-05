Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Romanian Authorities Reportedly Siezes Andrew Tate’s Luxury Vehicles, Including $2.9 Million Bugatti

Celebrity

Andrew Tate’s expensive luxury cars have been seized by Romanian authorities.

According to Insider, the seizure was confirmed on Wednesday, which comes mere days after the media personality and his brother Tristan were arrested on human trafficking and sex abuse charges.

Adding to the report, Romanian outlet Gândul said that nearly a dozen vehicles were taken from Tate’s Bucharest property, and these included a Rolls-Royce Wraith, an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, a Porsche Carrera 4S, and a couple of Ferraris, as well as his $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron.

Speaking with the press, a spokesperson from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said the vehicles were being held to “sustain the cost of the investigation.”

Now, the authorities are trying to confirm if the cars were proceeds from money made from alleged human trafficking schemes.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Latest

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Politics

‘Stop disgracing yourselves’ – Kwankwaso fumes at Obasanjo, Clark’s endorsement of Obi

0
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

Emmanuel Offor -
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal of the former Minister of Special Duties, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as its member for disloyalty...
Read more

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

Emmanuel Offor -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) member over the blast near the Palace of Ohinoyi...
Read more

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: