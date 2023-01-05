Romanian Authorities Reportedly Siezes Andrew Tate’s Luxury Vehicles, Including $2.9 Million Bugatti

Andrew Tate’s expensive luxury cars have been seized by Romanian authorities.

According to Insider, the seizure was confirmed on Wednesday, which comes mere days after the media personality and his brother Tristan were arrested on human trafficking and sex abuse charges.

Adding to the report, Romanian outlet Gândul said that nearly a dozen vehicles were taken from Tate’s Bucharest property, and these included a Rolls-Royce Wraith, an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, a Porsche Carrera 4S, and a couple of Ferraris, as well as his $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron.

Speaking with the press, a spokesperson from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said the vehicles were being held to “sustain the cost of the investigation.”

Now, the authorities are trying to confirm if the cars were proceeds from money made from alleged human trafficking schemes.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

