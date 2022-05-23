Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Roland Garros: Alcaraz makes blistering start

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz began his French Open bid with a straight-set win over Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero on the opening day in Paris.

Alcaraz, 19, is among the favourites for the men’s singles title after a stunning start to 2022.

After edging a tight opening set, Alcaraz eventually took command and wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 6-0 victory.

Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime came back from two sets down against qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas.

The 21-year-old survived a huge scare on Court Philippe Chatrier after Peruvian world number 122 Varillas made a dream start on his Grand Slam debut.

Auger-Aliassime eventually prevailed 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3 to end his wait for a main-draw victory at Roland Garros.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev also progressed with a straight-set win over Sebastian Ofner.

The third seed, 25, beat Austrian qualifier Ofner 6-2 6-4 6-4 and will play Serb Dusan Lajovic or Argentine Sebastian Baez in round two.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: