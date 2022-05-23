Roland Garros: Alcaraz makes blistering start

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz began his French Open bid with a straight-set win over Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero on the opening day in Paris.

Alcaraz, 19, is among the favourites for the men’s singles title after a stunning start to 2022.

After edging a tight opening set, Alcaraz eventually took command and wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 6-0 victory.

Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime came back from two sets down against qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas.

The 21-year-old survived a huge scare on Court Philippe Chatrier after Peruvian world number 122 Varillas made a dream start on his Grand Slam debut.

Auger-Aliassime eventually prevailed 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3 to end his wait for a main-draw victory at Roland Garros.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev also progressed with a straight-set win over Sebastian Ofner.

The third seed, 25, beat Austrian qualifier Ofner 6-2 6-4 6-4 and will play Serb Dusan Lajovic or Argentine Sebastian Baez in round two.

