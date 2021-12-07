Roffe Wander Feat Yaw Faso – “Fire Burn”

Team La Gorda is very happy to announce the new release “FIRE BUN”, a dancehall song from Uganda and Australia!

Roffe Wander, originally known as Ndizihiwe Lincoln Roffe, is a Ugandan singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. A prominent figure in the popular Ugandan music scene. Roffe is widely credited for popularising Reggae sound to the Ugandan industry. He scored a major exposure when his monster song “BUMPA” featured on Reggaeville show as the song of the day. Now in cooperation with La Gorda Records he is ready to peek the 2nd ingle “Fire Bun” into the world.

