Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeMusic
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Roffe Wander Feat Yaw Faso – “Fire Burn”

Team La Gorda is very happy to announce the new release “FIRE BUN”, a dancehall song from Uganda and Australia!

Roffe Wander, originally known as Ndizihiwe Lincoln Roffe, is a Ugandan singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. A prominent figure in the popular Ugandan music scene. Roffe is widely credited for popularising Reggae sound to the Ugandan industry. He scored a major exposure when his monster song “BUMPA” featured on Reggaeville show as the song of the day. Now in cooperation with La Gorda Records he is ready to peek the 2nd ingle “Fire Bun” into the world.

Stream:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: