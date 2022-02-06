Roddy Ricch Shuts Down Twitter Account After Fans Criticised His New Music

Roddy Ricch’s Twitter is currently deactivated, and this comes after fans said they didn’t like the snippet of the new music, “Out of My Mind” that he shared.

XXL says that the audio featured Roddy’ chorus, in which he sings: “I been low, I been high/I been out my body, out my mind/When you take my soul, take yo’ time.”

Listen:

Some fans didn’t like it, with some claiming that he is “falling off.”

“It ain’t horrible but needs work,” a user wrote on No Jumper’s post, per Complex. “I hate to see an artist like him go down hill.”

“We don’t need this on God,” another commented, “keep it, I’m good.” While another venomously added: “It’s safe to say Roddy Ricch blew up before we could see his true potential.”

Shortly afterward, he left Twitter:

We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/PNGWeEizn2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...