Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong Storm Off After Rudy Giuliani is Unmasked at “The Masked Singer” Show

Deadline is reporting that singer Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong stormed off from the set of The Masked Singer after infamous Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani was unmasked at the taping of the first episode.

The outlet adds: “while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.”

Read up the rest of the news here.

We can’t wait to watch the episode.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...