Roberto Martinez appointed Portugal head coach

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.

The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal’s quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month.

Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: “This is an important moment for the national team.”

Martinez, who spent four years as Wigan boss before a three-year spell at Everton, was appointed Belgium manager in 2016 and led them to the top of the Fifa rankings in 2018.

The Selecao will hope to have a strong showing during the European Championships in 2024 after failing to reach the finals on next year’s Nations League.

