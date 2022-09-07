Robbers raid several banks in Kogi

Armed robbers invaded branches of UBA, Zenith and First Bank in Ankpa, Kogi State, on Wednesday, and carted away unspecified sum of money.

The robbers, numbering about 20, were said to have entered the town around 2pm. They first attacked UBA, before proceeding to Zenith Bank and later First Bank.

An eyewitness said the robbers arrived in town in several cars, buses and motorbikes.

The witness said after robbing the banks and nearby POS operators for almost an hour, the gunmen drove out of Ankpa town, shooting sporadically.

“They zoomed off via Okpo road, but no one could come out as they kept firing. Most Ankpa residents are still hiding,” he said.

It was unclear how many people were killed at the time of this report.

“We cannot rule out casualties. The attack went on for over an hour” said Ahmed, a resident of Ankpa.

A resident said that after they left, a combined team of security operatives moved towards the area.

The state police command has yet to confirm the incident.

