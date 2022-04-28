Rob Kardashian Testifies in Defamation Trial Against the Kardashians, Says Proposal to Blac Chyna Wasn’t Real Love

Rob Kardashian took the stand on Wednesday in the ongoing defamation trial filed by his former fiancée, Blac Chyna against his mother and three of his five sisters.

The father of one sure had plenty to say; from allegations of physical abuse to claims of a loveless union, Rob gave a grave testimony against his daughter’s mother.

“I was probably at the worst place in my life … She was the one person who brought me in. I was just comfortable with her… and I was at my loneliest point. I ignored all the bad things. I have a very loving family but I just gave myself to her,” Robert Kardashian testified.

Despite the intimate footage they both shared on social media, Robert said Chyna didn’t have his heart when he asked to marry her.

“She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol,” Kardashian said, his voice rising nearly to a shout in a Los Angeles courtroom as Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani sought to cast doubt on the attack and its severity.