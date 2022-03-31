Rob Kardashian and Tyga Expose Blac Chyna After She Claims She Receives ‘No Support’ for Her Kids

Rob Kardashian and Tyga played a tag-team match against Blac Chyna after the model claimed she doesn’t receive child support from the two fathers of her children – Dream (5) and Cairo (9).

The drama started after Chyna shared Wednesday: “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

She later tweeted, “Single no support child support.”

And her babydaddies hopped onto The Shade Room to defend themselves.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol,” Kardashian commented underneath the screenshot of Chyna’s tweets.

