Roads aren’t completed because lawmakers take budgeted funds – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole has revealed his conversation with a Minister regarding the funds for road construction in Nigeria.

The ex-Edo governor spoke on Friday at the inauguration of APC campaign in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

Oshiomhole, who is gunning for senate, stated that he was disturbed by the way the National Assembly manages Appropriation Bills.

Noting that the budget must work for citizens, the politician said he doesn’t want to be a Senator who shares grinding machines, motorcycles and tricycles (Keke).

Oshiomhole promised to properly represent commoners like he did when he was a labour leader.

“The minister of works told me that the reason road constructions are not completed is that the National Assembly takes half of the money budgeted.

“This is why we have unfinished roads all over Nigeria”, NAN quoted him saying.

The former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president urged Nigerians to vote for APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu because of his performance as Lagos governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...