Road Rage: Alex Unusual Intervenes as 4 Men Ganged up to Beat Elderly Man in Traffic

Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual had to intervene when a road age incident she witnessed almost led to assault and violence.

The reality TV star and aspiring writer shared the encounter she had in Lagos traffic on Tuesday whole she was out and about her business.

Alex Unusual noted that in front of her, she saw a ruckus unfold between two road users; an elderly man in his car pitched against some young men in another car. The disagreement git so bad that the young men threatened to beat the older man with a whip (koboko), if he dared to come down from his car.

Taking up the challenge, the elderly man got down and the young men followed suit with a ‘koboko’ in hand, ready to strike their opponent.

Well, Alex noted that she couldn’t just sit back and watch this go on especially since everyone else was eager to record the scene unfolding with their phones and no one made an attempt to intervene.

Not caring for her own safety, she stated that she came down from her car and began to struggle for the whip with one of the guys as she couldn’t stand by without doing anything.

