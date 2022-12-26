RMD Teases Wife Jumobi As He Plays Her Personal Santa Claus

Richard Mofe-Damijo has got the Santa beard down to a pat so it only seemed natural for him to take on that role.
The veteran Nollywood actor shared a cute clip of himself and his wife, Jumobi from a private moment together.
In the clip, Jumobi sat on her husband’s laps while they were in a high end designer store as he took on the role of Santa, and asked what she wanted for Christmas.
Jumobi replied that she wanted designer gift items; more Louis Vuitton to be specific. RMD replied her request with, “Ole (thief).”